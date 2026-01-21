Ultra Thin AMOLED Smart Watch, Music And Calling

Ultra-Thin 1.96-Inch AMOLED Smart Watch Features High-Definition Resolution, Rating, Wireless 5.2, Multiple Sports Modes, Music And Calling Functions, an Alloy Body, Silicone Strap, And a Rechargeable Lithium Polymer Battery
Product details:
Battery Capacity: 200 mAh
Water Resistance Level: IP67
Screen Size: 1.96
Power Mode: USB Charging
Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery
Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery-Polymer
Wireless Property
Wireless Version: 5.3
Screen Material: AMOLED
Screen Resolution: 240p
Body Material: Alloy
Strap Material: Silicone
Screen Ratio: 92%
