AMOLED Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant

1.43-Inch AMOLED Smart Watch for Men And Women. Wireless Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Multiple Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, USB Charging, Durable Fitness Tracking Compatible with Android And for Iphone
Product details:
Strap Material: Silica Gel
Watches case material: Alloy
Dial Shape: Round
Water Resistance Level: IP67
Movement: Smart Watch
Drive Mode: Electronic
Feature: World-time, Pedometer, Call
Details: Glow
Display Type: Double Explicit
Wireless Property
Material Purity: Not Precious Metal
Holiday: Mardi Gras Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas
Power Mode: USB Charging
Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery
Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery-Other Series
