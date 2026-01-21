1.43-Inch AMOLED Smart Watch for Men And Women. Wireless Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Multiple Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, USB Charging, Durable Fitness Tracking Compatible with Android And for Iphone

Product details:

Strap Material: Silica Gel

Watches case material: Alloy

Dial Shape: Round

Water Resistance Level: IP67

Movement: Smart Watch

Drive Mode: Electronic

Feature: World-time, Pedometer, Call

Details: Glow

Display Type: Double Explicit

Wireless Property

Material Purity: Not Precious Metal

Holiday: Mardi Gras Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas

Power Mode: USB Charging

Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery

Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery-Other Series



🌟Price today for: only $20 (discount: -63%)

➡️Item ID: 02210126

🎉 Order now AMOLED Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant





✅ use the support chat (button on the left) or fill out the electronic form to order and receive additional information



➡️Like and subscribe:

@sellines youtube

@sellines instagram

@sellines facebook



from: SeLLineS Network