Smartwatch with wireless calling, USB charging, weather and message notifications, multiple sports modes, ultra-thin display screen, compatible with Android, iOs – the ideal gift
Product details:
Strap Material: Silica Gel
Dial Shape: Square
Water Resistance Level: IP67
Style: Sports
Movement: Smart Watch
Drive Mode: Electronic
Feature: Pedometer, Call
Wireless Property
Wearing Instructions: Regular Cleaning
Power Mode: USB Charging
Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery
Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery-Polymer
🌟Price today for: only $16 (discount: -53%)
➡️Item ID: 03301225
🎉Order now Smartwatch with wireless calling USB charging
✅use the support chat (button on the left) or fill out the electronic form to order and receive additional information
➡️Like and subscribe:
@sellines youtube
@sellines instagram
@sellines facebook
from: SeLLineS Network