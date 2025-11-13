Ice Blue Emerald-Cut Cubic Zirconia Gemstones for DIY Jewelry Making – Elegantly Beveled Rectangular Artificial Zirconia Stones Ideal for Rings, Pendants, Necklaces – Jewelry Accessories And Parts Pack,
12x16mm
Description
Type: Jewelry Accessories And Parts
Details: Gemstones
Main Material: Artificial Zircon
🌟Price today for: only $19 (discount: -26%)
➡️Item ID: 01131125
🎉Order now Ice Blue Emerald Cut Cubic Zirconia Gemstones
✅use the support chat (button on the left) or fill out the electronic form to order and receive additional information
➡️Like and subscribe:
@sellines youtube
@sellines instagram
@sellines facebook
from: SeLLineS Network