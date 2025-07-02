The Karas and Odarka figurines are well-known characters in Ukrainian culture, originating from Semen Hulak-Artemovsky’s opera “Zaporozhets za Dunayem” (A Zaporozhian Cossack Beyond the Danube). These figures are popular souvenirs and collectible items, made of porcelain.
Collector’s value: Due to their popularity and long production period, Karas and Odarka figurines are a common object of collection among connoisseurs of Soviet porcelain and Ukrainian art. They can be found in antique markets and auctions.
