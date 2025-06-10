Smart Watch for iOs and Android – 1.47-inch full touch screen, call/message notification, Fitness sports smartwatch with more than 100 exercise modes, wireless calling, TFT screen, silicone band, perfect gift for both men and women

Product details:

Movement: Smart Watch

Watches case material: Zinc Alloy

Band Material: Silicone

Wireless Property: wireless

Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery

Water Resistance Level: IP68

Case Shape: Square

Display: Digital

Feature: Calculator

Type: Wristband

Style: Sports

Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery

Battery Capacity: 190mAh



⭐️Price today: only $14

✅Item ID: 0508625

🌟🎉 Order now Smart Watch for iOs and Android





➡️ write to us for more information





SeLLineS Network