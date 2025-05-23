Ultra-Thin Smart Watch

Women’s and Men’s Smart Watch, Ultra-Thin Body, IP67 & Dustproof, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Screen, 466×466 Resolution, Magnetic Charging, Rubber Strap, Zinc Alloy Case, Wireless, 200mAh Rechargeable Battery, Sports Style
Product details:
Movement: Smart Watch;
Watches case material: Zinc Alloy;
Band Material: Rubber;
Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery;
Water Resistance Level: IP67;
Brand: DAORKOW;
Case Shape: Round;
Type: Wrist Watch;
Style: Sports;
Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery;
Battery Capacity: 200mAh;
Item ID: 0723525
