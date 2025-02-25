For more than 50 years, WHUR has been broadcasting to listeners in the U.S. capital from Howard University, a historically black institution. A commercial station owned by the university, it offers music, news and education opportunities. During Black History Month, VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit met the team behind the unique station.
…
In US capital, college-owned station broadcasts news, music and opportunity
For more than 50 years, WHUR has been broadcasting to listeners in the U.S. capital from Howard University, a historically black institution. A commercial station owned by the university, it offers music, news and education opportunities. During Black History Month, VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit met the team behind the unique station.