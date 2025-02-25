Friedrich Merz, who will likely be the next chancellor of Germany after gaining the largest vote share in elections Sunday, has warned that the United States “does not care much” about the fate of Europe — and called for the continent to urgently organize its own defense capability. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the comments mark a profound shift in approach from Europe’s biggest economy.
German election winner: Europe must defend itself as US ‘does not care’
