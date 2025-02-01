As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to travel to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, Hamas frees three more Israeli hostages — including a dual U.S. citizen — and Israel frees dozens of Palestinian prisoners. The next phase of the Gaza ceasefire is expected to be on the agenda when the leaders meet on Tuesday. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.
Israel’s Netanyahu to travel to Washington for meeting with Trump
