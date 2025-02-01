Trump’s funding freeze hits program for Burmese students, scholars

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze $45 million in U.S. federal funding for over 400 Burmese students has left many in shock and dismay as their scholarships were abruptly canceled.

The move has also raised concerns about the broader impact it could have on Burmese in Myanmar, a country already grappling with political turmoil and a collapsing education system under military rule.

Students in limbo

One Burmese student who studies at Chiang Mai University in Thailand told VOA that she feels completely lost after learning that her scholarship was being suspended.

“To be honest, I am lost because of this sudden loss of my scholarship. I had been studying with the goal of earning a degree, and now I don’t know what to do,” she said. The student spoke with VOA on condition of anonymity because she fears for her safety if she returns to Burma, which remains under military control.

She said students like her and others at different academic levels are now left without financial support.

“There are students doing four-year master’s degrees, others in four-year bachelor’s programs, and even PhD students. I don’t know whether I should continue my studies, go home, or what my next step should be,” she said. “I am saddened that President Trump only cares about the United States and has cut off my studies.”

An email sent to recipients of the program, which was shared with VOA’s Burmese Service, stated that USAID had “exercised its right to terminate” the Development and Inclusive Scholarship Program (DISP) as of January 29, 2025. The email expressed “surprise and disappointment” over the decision and assured students that officials are “looking closely at next steps.” However, it did not confirm whether the scholarship would continue for those who had already been awarded it.

The Development and Inclusive Scholarship Program (DISP) was originally called the Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship Program but was recently renamed by USAID, replacing “Diversity” with “Development.”

DISP was created to support Burmese students from marginalized and underprivileged backgrounds, giving them opportunities to study at universities across Asia, including the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Thailand. The program also provided funding for online education through the University of Arizona.

For many, the initiative was their only chance to pursue higher education outside of Burma, where the junta-controlled education system has systematically restricted access for those opposing the military regime.

For some students, the immediate impact has been less severe.

Hlwan Paing Thi Ha, who has been studying at Chiang Mai University for a year, told VOA: “My education has already been paid for through the scholarship program, so it hasn’t impacted me yet.”

However, he continued, “Other students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD degrees will be severely affected.”

Future leaders impacted

One source who has in-depth understanding of the program, said the impact goes beyond just access to education and opportunities. The source spoke with VOA on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with the media.

More than a quarter of the Burmese students in the program have fled Myanmar due to the military coup, ongoing fighting and forced conscription, which has targeted youth.

“The impact is huge,” the source said, adding that currently, more than 400 Burmese students are attending universities in four countries—the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Thailand through the USAID-funded program.

“Of these, 110 were directly recruited from Myanmar, while the rest are students who fled to border regions and Southeast Asian countries due to the military coup or boycotted Myanmar’s junta-controlled education system,” the source said.

The program, which was launched in February 2024, was designed as a five-year initiative, with plans to recruit three batches of students over that period.

“The goal was to ensure that at least 1,000 Burmese students, the ‘current and future leaders of the country,’ could continue their studies in universities across the region. The second batch, which would include hundreds of students, is now in the final stage of the screening process,” the source explained.

Debate continues

In Washington a debate over the freeze and review continues.

On Tuesday, the State Department issued a waiver that exempts some humanitarian aid from the freeze. U.S. lawmakers have also voiced concerns, warning that the freeze will impact American soft power and give China an advantage.

On Wednesday, President Trump defended the funding freeze, specifically calling out the $45 million allocated for diversity scholarships for Burmese students.

“We also blocked $45 million for diversity scholarships in Burma. Forty-five—that’s a lot of money for diversity scholarships in Burma. You can imagine where that money went,” Trump said. “These were the types of payments and many others. I could stand here all day and tell you about things that we found, and we have to find them quickly because we want the money to flow to proper places.”

Name threatens its demise?

Some note that in addition to the freeze, the name of the program may also leave it in a difficult position, with some worrying that the mention of diversity in its title could impact a substantive review of its impact.

The source with direct knowledge of the initiative for Burmese students told VOA that the program was swiftly terminated when the Trump administration began reducing foreign aid, and that its name “Diversity and Inclusion” likely played a major role in its elimination.

“This program was one of the first to be cut as soon as the administration began making budget reductions in this area,” the source said.

While all USAID-funded programs have been temporarily frozen, DISP appears to have been specifically blocked without any review, the source noted.

“USAID officials have not been able to explain why this program was halted so suddenly.”

VOA reached out to the State Department to verify whether the program was permanently blocked or still under review and whether its name played a role in its swift termination. However, as of the time of publication, VOA had not received a response from the State Department.

The source also voiced concern the administration may not understand that the program has no connection to Myanmar’s military junta and was created solely to support young people who lost their education due to military oppression.

Lifeline for ethnic and religious minorities

The Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship Program was set up to reflect Burma’s ethnic and religious diversity, giving equal opportunities to students from all backgrounds who have historically faced discrimination under the Burman-dominated and military-controlled education policies. Burman is the name of the main ethnic group in Myanmar.

Many recipients of the scholarship program belong to ethnic minority groups such as the Karen, Kachin, Shan, Chin, and Rohingya, who have historically faced systemic discrimination in Burma’s education system.

…