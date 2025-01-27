Chiefs, Eagles reach Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in the National Football League’s Super Bowl, with the Chiefs looking to become the first team to win three consecutive championships and the Eagles trying to avenge their loss from two years ago.

The Chiefs reached the Feb. 9 championship game in New Orleans with a 32-29 win on Sunday night over the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City’s star quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran for two touchdowns and threw for another score to reach his fifth Super Bowl in six years. That included the 2023 Super Bowl in which the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.

The Eagles earned their Super Bowl spot with a resounding 55-23 win Sunday over the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia outscored Washington 21-0 in the game’s final quarter to secure the victory.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns and added another through the air, while running back Saquon Barkley added three rushing touchdowns.

Oddsmakers made Kansas City the narrow early favorite for the game.

