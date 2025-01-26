U.S. President Donald Trump says he’d like to see regional actors accept more Palestinian refugees. Aboard Air Force One, Trump shared a vision to “just clean out” Gaza and create a virtual clean slate. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
Trump calls for Egypt, Jordan to accept more Palestinian refugees
