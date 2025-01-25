Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about a potential international peacekeeping mission to deter Russia, not to occupy Ukraine. Under international law, occupation requires foreign control without the host nation’s consent, whereas invited troops do not constitute occupation.
False: Zelenskyy called for Western occupation of Ukraine
