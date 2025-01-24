Reclaiming Rudolf Hoss’s House as center countering hate, extremism and radicalization

Near Auschwitz’s walls, the former home of the concentration camp’s commandant, Rudolf Hoss, stands as a symbol of denial and complicity, its windows overlooking the site of some of the Holocaust’s worst atrocities. As the world marks the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation (Jan. 27), plans are under way to transform the house into a research center on hate, extremism, and radicalization. VOA’s Eastern Europe bureau chief, Myroslava Gongadze, visited the house and has the story. Camera: Daniil Batushchak

