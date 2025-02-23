Some US agencies tell workers not to reply to Musk’s ‘accomplishments email’

Washington — Multiple U.S. federal agencies told employees not to respond immediately to a demand by President Donald Trump’s adviser Elon Musk to list their accomplishments in the last week or be fired, as a chaotic campaign to cull the bureaucracy pushes forward.

Trump administration-appointed officials at the FBI and State Department sent their staff emails telling them not to respond outside their chains of command, in a possible sign of tension between members of the Republican administration and the world’s richest person in his campaign to cut down the government’s 2.3 million-member civilian workforce.

“The FBI, through the office of the director, is in charge of all our review processes,” said FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump appointee, in an email to staff seen by Reuters.

Musk leads the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which in the first weeks of Trump’s administration has laid off more than 20,000 workers and offered buyouts to another 75,000, across wide swaths of the government from the Defense Department — long a top Republican priority — to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where all staff have been ordered to halt work.

The frantic pace has led the federal government in some cases to rush to rehire workers who perform critical functions like securing the nation’s nuclear arsenal and trying to fight the worsening bird flu outbreak, which has caused egg prices to spike higher.

While there is bipartisan agreement that the U.S. government, which carries $36 trillion in debt, would benefit from reform, Musk’s tumultuous approach has drawn widespread criticism, including from voters in some Republican areas.

Federal workers Saturday evening received an email instructing them to detail the work they did during the previous week by 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday (0459 GMT Tuesday), shortly after Musk posted on his X social media site that failing to respond would be taken as a resignation.

The subject of the email read, “What did you do last week?” and came from a human resources address in the Office of Personnel Management, but did not include Musk’s threat of termination.

Workers at the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Education and Commerce, as well as at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Institutes of Health and the Internal Revenue Service also were told not to respond, pending further guidance, according to sources and emails reviewed by Reuters.

“To be clear — this is irregular, unexpected, and warrants further validation,” a senior executive at the National Centers for Environmental Information, an agency that manages environmental data and is part of the Commerce Department, wrote.

Some officials welcomed the move. Ed Martin, Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., who is serving in an interim capacity, praised Musk and DOGE in an email response.

But other offices within the Justice Department, including the executive office that supports all U.S. attorneys and the department’s civil division, told employees not to reply, pending additional information.

Employees at the Drug Enforcement Administration, part of the Justice Department, were told to respond, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Union questions Musk’s authority

The largest federal workers’ union, the American Federation of Government Employees, wrote on X on Sunday that it did not believe Musk had the authority to fire employees who did not respond and would formally request that OPM rescind the message.

Meanwhile, the union advised members to ask their supervisors directly whether to reply and to follow their guidance.

The email left some employees even more frustrated and worried after weeks of uncertainty about their futures.

“I really wonder when someone is going to say enough,” one IRS employee told Reuters.

Media offices at the Commerce, Justice, Education and Treasury departments, as well as at the FDIC and NIH, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An FBI spokesperson declined to comment, and a State Department spokesperson referred questions to the White House.

Musk on X on Sunday called the email “a very basic pulse check.”

Senator John Curtis, a Republican from Utah, said he supports the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce government spending, but that Musk should take a more humane approach.

“If I could say one thing to Elon Musk, it’s please put a dose of compassion in this,” Curtis said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“These are real people. These are real lives. These are mortgages. It’s a false narrative to say we have to cut, and you have to be cruel to do it as well.”

Some federal judiciary employees, including judges, also received the Saturday email from OPM, even though the court system is not part of the executive branch, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts confirmed.

The judiciary advised employees that no action should be taken in response to the message, according to an email reviewed by Reuters.

In some cases, employees were left unsure how to respond even if they chose to do so.

Some lawyers, for instance, expressed concern that their work is confidential.

Workers at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also received the email, according to people with knowledge of the matter, even though they were all ordered to cease working since early this month, leaving them with little to do.

