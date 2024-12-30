A state funeral will be held January 9 for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100. U.S. President Joe Biden scheduled the state funeral for Carter to be held the same day as National Day of Mourning. Biden has also directed flags at public buildings to be displayed at half-staff for 30 days in honor of Carter.
…
In photos: Tribute to former President Jimmy Carter
A state funeral will be held January 9 for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100. U.S. President Joe Biden scheduled the state funeral for Carter to be held the same day as National Day of Mourning. Biden has also directed flags at public buildings to be displayed at half-staff for 30 days in honor of Carter.