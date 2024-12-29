As harsh winter weather descends on Ukraine, UNICEF and other aid organizations are helping communities in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region prepare for the cold season. Many locals have lost jobs and reliable income sources because of the war and cannot afford heating. Among them is the Malakey family, whose two children have disabilities. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage and video editing by Pavel Suhodolskiy.
In Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, aid workers risk lives to keep residents warm
As harsh winter weather descends on Ukraine, UNICEF and other aid organizations are helping communities in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region prepare for the cold season. Many locals have lost jobs and reliable income sources because of the war and cannot afford heating. Among them is the Malakey family, whose two children have disabilities. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage and video editing by Pavel Suhodolskiy.