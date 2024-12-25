Ukraine reports ‘massive’ Russian missile attack on Kharkiv

Officials in northeastern Ukraine reported a “massive missile attack” Wednesday on the city of Kharkiv that injured at least three people.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram there was a series of explosions in the city.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, said the attack damaged civilian infrastructure.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday its air defenses destroyed 58 Ukrainian aerial drones, a number that is higher than typical in the daily exchange of drone attacks between the two sides.

The ministry said 26 of the intercepts took place over the Belgorod region and 23 over Voronezh, with other drones being shot down over Kursk, Bryansk, Tambov and the Sea of Azov.

Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev said on Telegram that the Ukrainian attacks damaged several houses and a power line.

Some information for this report was provided by Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

