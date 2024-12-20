A hastily negotiated bill to keep the government open failed Thursday, after Democrats and some Republicans objected to a deal to extend the debt ceiling through 2027. The changes came after President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk rejected a bipartisan agreement to fund the government through next March. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
US House rejects revamped spending deal as government shutdown looms
