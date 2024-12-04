U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden this week, ending a political saga that had divided American lawmakers for years. As VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the pardon process at the end of presidential administrations has always been controversial.
Biden pardon renews debate over presidential clemency
