Record numbers of migrants have arrived on Spain’s Canary Islands from West Africa this year, according to the latest government figures. Spain plans to offer visas to hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants already in the country – as the government says it needs young workers to boost its economy. Henry Ridgwell reports. Alfonso Beato contributed.
Spain to offer visas to 900,000 undocumented migrants amid surge
