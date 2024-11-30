Iran is likely high on the foreign policy agenda of the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. The Islamic Republic has engaged in a major escalation of conflict with U.S. ally Israel while advancing its nuclear program to the point it could rapidly produce enough fissile material for a bomb. VOA’s Michael Lipin looks at what Trump and his prospective team members have said should be done about these threats.
As US faces Iran threats, Trump’s security picks favor ‘maximum pressure’
