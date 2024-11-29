In Southern California, what was once America’s second-largest landfill is on its way to becoming a recreational park. From Los Angeles, VOA’s Genia Dulot reports on its development in an urban environment with scare green spaces.
California works to turn one of its biggest landfills into public park
