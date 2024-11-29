Vinnytsia resident Vyacheslav Strazhets lost his right arm in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but even as an amputee, he is doing what he can to help other soldiers fight the war. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera: Pavel Suhodolskiy
Wounded Ukrainian veteran building and sending drones to front lines
