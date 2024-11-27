As many Americans gather around the dinner table this Thanksgiving holiday, a recent report finds that in America’s largest city, more residents are experiencing food insecurity. Local food pantries in New York are seeing an increase in visitors, including those who are employed. VOA’s Tina Trinh explains.
More New Yorkers struggling with food insecurity, report finds
