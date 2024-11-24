In the U.S. state of Colorado, a local youth hockey team wanted to give their counterparts in Ukraine a break from the constant threat of war. So, they invited a Ukrainian hockey team to come to American to play in a tournament. Svitlana Prystynska has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Volodymur Petruniv
Ukrainian youth hockey team competes in Colorado
