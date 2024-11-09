Lithuanian defense minister proposes ways for smoother relations between Europe, Trump

PRAGUE — European nations should not repeat the mistake of creating a barrier between them and President-elect Donald Trump but instead cooperate on issues of common interest, Lithuania’s defense minister said Saturday.

Assuming that Trump will again apply what Laurynas Kasciunas called “his contract approach to our relations,” Kasciunas outlined areas where Europe and the new president could join forces: more investment in defense, European acquisition of American weapons and cooperation on containing China and Iran.

“What we did a little bit wrong last time when he was elected [by defeating] Hillary Clinton, and it was unexpected, we built against him a moral wall,” Kasciunas told The Associated Press.

“I think it was not a correct way,” Kasciunas said. He was speaking on the sidelines of a three-day gathering in Prague focusing on European and transatlantic military capabilities.

During his first term, from 2017 to 2021, Trump pushed NATO’s European members to spend more on defense, up to and beyond 2% of gross domestic product, and to be less reliant on U.S. military.

That’s what the allies have been doing. A total of 23 members are expected to meet the 2% target this year, compared with three 10 years ago, according to NATO. Lithuania has already surpassed 2.5% with a goal of reaching 4%, which would be more than the United States.

Europe’s defense industry managed to increase output of some products after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but European countries also donated their own weapons to Ukraine and “remain dependent on the U.S. for some important aspects of their military capability,” a report published by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies at the Prague event said.

Lithuania, which borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave to the west and Belarus to the east, remains the largest buyer of U.S. arms among the three Baltic states.

The minister, whose country was in a spat with China over Taiwan, also spoke in favor of European Union sanctions on Iran.

However, Russia’s war against Ukraine has been divisive.

Trump has repeatedly taken issue with U.S. aid to Ukraine, made vague vows to end the war and has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kasciunas insisted that Europe’s military aid to Ukraine must continue and that Russia should not dictate the conditions for peace, while a limited cease-fire would not make sense because it would only help Russian troops recover from losses and strike again.

“We need a just peace, credible peace,” he said.

During his election campaign, Trump also threatened actions that could have groundbreaking consequences for nations across Europe, from a trade war with the EU to a withdrawal of NATO commitments.

…