European leaders congratulate Trump amid fears about future transatlantic ties

London — U.S. allies in Europe have congratulated President-elect Donald Trump following his comprehensive victory in Tuesday’s presidential election, despite deep concerns across the continent over what his second term may mean for transatlantic relations.

In Britain, the so-called “special relationship” with America has long been treasured. However, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer got off to a difficult start with the Trump team last month after officials in his Labour Party offered election advice to his rival, Kamala Harris, on the campaign trail.

Nevertheless, Starmer was among the first of the world leaders to congratulate Trump in the early hours of Wednesday.

“I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the U.K.-U.S. special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” Starmer said.

Changes ahead

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Europe should expect changes.

“Many things will certainly be different under a government led by Donald Trump. Donald Trump has always made that clear publicly. Our messages are clear,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday. “Firstly, Germany will remain a reliable transatlantic partner. We are aware of the contribution we make to this partnership and will continue to make in the future. This also applies with regard to the threat that all NATO allies believe Russia poses to security in the Euro-Atlantic area.”

Russian reaction

Russia gave a muted reaction to Trump’s victory.

“It is almost impossible to worsen [U.S.-Russia ties] further — the relationship is at its historically lowest point. And then it will depend on the next leader of the United States,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday during a phone call.

Trump has frequently criticized U.S. support for Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion, and there are fears he could end military and financial aid for Kyiv.

NATO

In his first term in office, Trump threatened to pull the United States out of NATO, claiming allies were taking advantage of the U.S. security umbrella by failing to share the burden of defense spending.

However, in a statement Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte focused on Trump’s positive contributions to the alliance, claiming he had “turned the tide on European defense spending, improved transatlantic burden sharing, and strengthened alliance capabilities” during his first term.

EU agenda

During Trump’s first term in office, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was the defense minister of Germany, a country then frequently berated by the U.S. president for failing to meet NATO defense spending targets.

In a statement issued Wednesday, von der Leyen said she looked forward “to working with President Trump again to advance a strong transatlantic agenda.”

“Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens. Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship,” von der Leyen added.

‘Shining victory’

Hungary’s President Viktor Orban made no secret of his preference for a Trump victory during the campaign. In a video posted online, Orban said Trump’s victory would resonate in Europe.

“I see a shining victory, perhaps the biggest comeback of the history of Western politics. It’s been a huge fight. He was threatened with prison, his wealth was confiscated, they wanted to kill him, the whole media world turned against him in America, and he still won,” said Orban.

“For the world, it means the hope of peace. At the start of the year, we hoped that by the end of the year the pro-peace forces will be in the majority, and we will defeat the pro-war forces. Now, there is a huge chance for this,” he added.

Macron relationship

French President Emmanuel Macron has had a volatile relationship with Trump since the latter’s first election win in 2016. Macron invited Trump as guest of honor for the Bastille Day parade in Paris in 2017, but the two men frequently clashed in online exchanges.

Macron said Wednesday he was ready to work together “with your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Tension ahead

Despite the warm words, European allies are preparing for a stormy ride, said Garret Martin, co-director of the Transatlantic Policy Center at the American University in Washington.

“The four years where Trump was in office were rather tumultuous. There were moments of constant bickering, a lot of disunity, a lack of cohesion. So, I think that was already at a time which was less arguably dangerous than it is now.

“We’re now in the midst of a major war in Europe that’s been going on for two-and-a-half years. So, at the very minimum, we can assume it’s the case that we will see a repeat of the tension,” Martin told VOA.

Climate talks

Europe is also deeply concerned over the possible impact of a second Trump term on global efforts to combat climate change, with next week’s crucial COP29 summit in Azerbaijan likely to be overshadowed by his election victory.

Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2017, claiming the commitments to cut emissions were unfair to his country.

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, rejoined the deal on his first day in office in 2021. There are fears Trump will once again quit the agreement, even as scientists warn of catastrophic global warming without immediate action.

