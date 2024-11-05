 Ukraine reports downing 48 Russian drones 

Ukraine’s military said Tuesday it shot down two Russian guided missiles as well as 48 of the 79 drones that Russian forces used in overnight attacks.

The intercepts took place over the Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions, the Ukrainian air force said.

Ivan Fedorov, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said Tuesday a Russian attack killed at least six people and wounded 16 others. Fedorov said on Telegram that Russia hit an infrastructure facility.

Officials in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region also reported a Russian attack that injured two people and damaged three apartment buildings.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday it destroyed six Ukrainian aerial drones over the Kursk region.

The governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Telegram there were no reports of damage or casualties.

A spokesperson for the South Korean Defense Ministry said at a briefing Tuesday that there are more than 10,000 North Korea soldiers currently in Russia, including a portion deployed to frontline areas such as in Kursk.

The statement, which spokesperson Jeon Ha-Gyu said was based on intelligence authorities, came a day after a similar assessment from the U.S. Defense Department.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters that there could be as many as 11,000 to 12,000 North Korean troops in Russia, with most of them in Kursk.

Ryder said the Pentagon could not corroborate reports that the North Koreans were engaged in combat.

Some information for this story was provided by Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

