Georgian opposition takes to streets to challenge election results

TBILISI, GEORGIA — Georgians flooded the streets of the capital, Tbilisi, late Monday, protesting what they see as a fraudulent election that secured another term for the ruling Georgian Dream party. Tens of thousands gathered outside the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue, with Georgian, U.S. and European flags waving and voices calling for new elections.

The rally, which opposition leaders called a show of defiance, came just two days after the release of preliminary results, which reported Georgian Dream leading with 53.9% of the vote, while the Coalition for Change, Unity-National Movement and other opposition groups significantly trailed.

Speaking to the crowd, President Salome Zourabichvili, who has been critical of the government, took a bold stance.

“You, who are here, did not lose the election. Your vote was stolen, and they tried to steal your future,” she said. ”I can swear that I will be with you until the end, on this European road, and until we reach the door of Europe, which is not our dream but a reality. We have no other future and alternative.”

The government denies the accusations. Shalva Papuashvili, the chair of the parliament, said, “The elections were held in full compliance with democratic standards. The results reflect the will of the Georgian people, and any claims of widespread fraud are baseless.”

The opposition alleges the election was rigged, while concerns have also been raised by Western countries and international observers.

Larisa, one of the protesters wrapped in the European Union flag, expressed hope: “We have faith in our European and American allies. There’s always a reason to fight, and the truth must prevail.”

She added, “The elections were obviously rigged, and on such a massive scale that it’s unimaginable. Until this government changes, I will continue to be here. This is the only path we have left.”

Ana, a 20-year-old first-time voter, shared her dismay.

“I’ve never been this disappointed before. I can’t believe this is happening. I truly hoped for change.”

Another protester, Giga, stated, “The people of Georgia are ready to fight until the end to bring our country back to the Euro-Atlantic path. We cannot and will not accept Russian occupation in any form.”

Giga added, “In many rural areas, 60 to 70% of the population relies entirely on state assistance. The pressure there is immense, especially in regions where young people have left, and there’s no foundation of youth support. The government exploits this vulnerability, putting immense pressure on our parents’ generation.”

Large gains raise suspicions

The results show that Georgian Dream enjoyed major vote gains in the regions, raising suspicions of fraud. In one municipality of Abasha, the ruling party increased its vote total by 19.98% over its showing in 2021 local elections. In another municipality, Dmanisi, the party’s vote total increased by 25%.

The party, which is about to begin its fourth term, gathered more than 639,000 votes in the rural areas, reaching above 80% support in ethnic minority regions where fraud over decades remains an issue.

In a significant move, all four major opposition parties have declared they will not take their seats in parliament, refusing to legitimize what they describe as a stolen election. Opposition leaders have called for a new vote, arguing that only fresh elections can restore public trust and legitimacy.

“We demand elections that genuinely reflect the will of the Georgian people, free from manipulation and fraud,” Giorgi Vashadze of the Unity-National Movement coalition said.

Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s election watchdog, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, highlighted “numerous irregularities” in the voting process and pointed to the controversial “foreign agent” law adopted in June, which restricted freedoms and influenced the election environment.

Nika, another protester, voiced his frustration: “This government operates like a Russian regime, no matter how you look at it. In recent years, their governance has mirrored Russian tactics. The opposition may not be popular, but at least they are not serving Russian interests.”

Hungary’s Orban booed

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Georgia two days after the elections to show support for the Georgian government. As he was leaving his hotel on the main avenue where the protest was taking place, the demonstrators booed him.

The next morning, at a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Orban said, “I am convinced that nobody can question the legitimacy of the elections held in Georgia.

“No one should be dragged into a war unnecessarily, and the Georgian people have made their decision very clearly,” he said, echoing the Georgian government’s position that voting for the opposition would mean a war with Russia.

While Orban stood side-by-side with the Georgian prime minister, other EU foreign ministers in a joint statement voiced concerns about the conduct of the critical vote in the country of 3.7 million.

“The elections in Georgia were held under difficult conditions, and there are serious concerns about how the process was conducted,” the statement read.

“Upholding the rule of law and free and fair elections is integral to any progress on Georgia’s EU path. We criticize Prime Minister Orban’s premature visit to Georgia. He does not speak on behalf of the EU,” it read.

A country at a crossroads

The election took place in an atmosphere of tension and fear. Georgian Dream, led by Russian-backed businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili, has long relied on an extensive network of state resources and alliances to maintain power.

The party’s control over public sector jobs and social benefits, especially in rural areas where economic opportunities are scarce, has been key to its grip on power.

Over the years, Georgian Dream has also perfected the practice of “managing” elections long before voters head to the polls, observers say. Local nongovernmental organizations and analysts maintain that the ruling party has relied on bribery, intimidation and fearmongering to ensure its continued success.

“Since the 2018 presidential election, Georgian Dream has relied heavily on coercion and fear of war,” said Levan Ramishvili, a political science professor at Tbilisi’s Free University.

The opposition claimed victory but struggled to make significant headway in Tbilisi, where electoral manipulations are reportedly less severe compared to rural areas.

Aka Zakrua, executive editor of Realpolitik, an online publication, highlighted the uphill battle faced by the opposition.

“In order to change the government, the Georgian opposition must secure a large margin of victory, around 10 to 15%. Given the limited financial resources, compared to Ivanishvili’s vast personal wealth, which is nearly a quarter of Georgia’s economy, it becomes nearly impossible.

“This election has demonstrated that challenge, and now Georgian society and the political elite must decide whether such elections are acceptable or if changes are needed.”

Zakrua noted that the opposition tried to win against Ivanishvili on his field, relying heavily on voters who were not ideologically committed but rather transactional.

“The opposition sought out people on local levels to gauge support and communicate with potential voters. Since people didn’t have strong alliances or convictions to the cause, they switched sides when Ivanishvili’s people approached offering more money,” he said.

Ahead of the elections, the Georgian Dream campaign leaned heavily on the narrative of stability versus conflict, painting the opposition and their Western allies as part of a “global war party.” The main message from Georgian Dream was that if the opposition won, it would mean war with Russia.

In response, the opposition remained strategically silent. The fear of renewed conflict resonated with many Georgians, especially in light of the war in Ukraine and their own two wars with Moscow.

“That was the main contributing factor. People voted for status quo, not for a change,” Zakrua said.

