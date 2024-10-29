President Joe Biden on Monday urged an end to the grueling Mideast conflict after Israel struck Iran early Saturday in what Washington said was justified retaliation for a strike on Israel earlier this month. Biden also threw his weight behind a new Egyptian proposal for a two-day cease-fire. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from Washington
Biden, allies call for Mideast cease-fire after weekend strikes
