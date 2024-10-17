As the Republic of Georgia prepares to hold crucial elections on October 26, there are fears that the ruling Georgian Dream party may not easily give up power. As Henry Ridgwell reports from the capital, many civil society groups are mobilizing to ensure the election is free and fair.
Georgia’s civil society teams up to monitor crucial election, defying ‘foreign agent’ law
