As the Republic of Georgia prepares for a crucial election on October 26, Russia’s influence looms over the vote. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Tbilisi, the former Soviet republic is struggling to carve out a new future aligned to the West as it tries to reconcile its troubled past.
Georgia struggles to emerge from Russian shadow ahead of crucial election
