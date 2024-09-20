In California, a new law will block public schools from notifying parents if their children decide to change their gender. That has led some school districts to challenge the state’s authority over issues of gender identity. Genia Dulot has our story from Southern California.
California moving to block schools from telling parents about transgender students
