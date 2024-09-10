Thousands of revelers gathered in New Mexico to set ablaze a 15-meter-tall effigy stuffed with personal regrets and gloomy thoughts. Gustavo Martínez Contreras has our story from Santa Fe, where the festive conflagration turned 100 years old.
Burning of Zozobra tradition in Santa Fe, New Mexico, turns 100
