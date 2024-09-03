When people think about the US state of Texas, they often think of cowboys in big hats and pointy-toed boots. But Texas is more than that. A study found that its biggest city, Houston, is the most diverse large city in the US. This is reflected in the immigrants and the many cuisines and cultures they brought with them to Texas. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports.
From jobs to food, Houston is most diverse large city in the US
