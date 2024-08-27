French president rules out left-wing government amid bitter deadlock

Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ruled out naming a left-wing government to end the country’s political deadlock, saying it would be a threat to “institutional stability.”

While Macron said he would start new talks Tuesday to find a prime minister, left-wing parties reacted with fury to his announcement, calling for street protests and the impeachment of the president.

Macron has held protracted talks on a new government since elections in July gave a left-wing alliance the most seats in parliament but not enough to govern.

The president rejected left-wing claims to govern after negotiations Monday with far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen and other political leaders.

While some reports said Macron had wanted to name a prime minister on Tuesday, the president instead said he would embark on a new round of negotiations.

“My responsibility is that the country is not blocked nor weakened,” Macron said in a statement, calling on “all political leaders to rise to the occasion by demonstrating a spirit of responsibility.”

The July election left the 577-seat National Assembly divided between the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance with over 190 seats, followed by Macron’s centrist alliance at around 160 and Le Pen’s National Rally at 140.

‘Stability’ threatened

The NFP, particularly the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), has demanded the right and opportunity to form a government but centrist and right-wing parties have vowed to vote it down in any confidence vote.

A purely left-wing government “would be immediately censored by all the other groups represented in the National Assembly” and “the institutional stability of our country therefore requires us not to choose this option,” Macron said.

Macron said he would talk with party leaders and “personalities distinguished by experience in the service of the state and the Republic.”

Without naming the LFI, the president called on socialists, ecologists and communists in the leftist alliance to “cooperate with other political forces.”

A source close to Macron later confirmed that he would not hold further talks with the LFI or the National Rally, nor with Eric Ciotti, leader of the right-wing Republicans (LR), who had allied himself with Le Pen’s far-right party for the snap vote.

The LFI reacted with fury, with its national coordinator Manuel Bompard called Macron’s comments an “unacceptable anti-democratic coup.”

LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon called for a “firm and strong response” by the public and politicians including a “motion of impeachment” against the president.

Communist party leader Fabien Roussel called for a “grand popular mobilization” and rejected new talks. Green party leader Marine Tondelier said “the people must get rid of Macron for the good of democracy. He is chaos and instability.”

Macron has left Gabriel Attal as caretaker government leader for a post-war record time since the July election as he seeks a figure with enough broad support to survive a confidence vote.

The pressure is on however as the deadline to present a draft 2025 budget for the heavily indebted government is just over a month away.

Leftist parties had pushed for Macron to name 37-year-old economist and civil servant Lucie Castets as prime minister.

Melenchon even said there could be a left-wing government without ministers from his party, but this has still been opposed by Macron and center-right parties.

The president has repeatedly called LFI an “extreme” movement, branding the party as equally zealot as Le Pen’s.

Since Melenchon’s offer, center-right parties have focused attention on the NFP’s big-spending manifesto at a time when France is battling a record budget deficit and a debt mountain.

Attal reaffirmed the opposition to the LFI in a letter to deputies that called Melenchon’s offer an “attempted coup,” saying it would be “inevitable” that an NFP government would lose a vote of confidence.

