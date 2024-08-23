As the war in Ukraine drags on, Ukrainian civilians are coping the best they can. For hundreds, that means attending special military centers to learn how to fight. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Videographer: Pavel Suhodolskiy
Ukrainian civilians learn to fight at military training centers
