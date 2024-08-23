US national security adviser to hold talks with Chinese foreign minister in China next week 

State Department — U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is heading to China next week for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to sources familiar with the plan.

The discussions are expected to include a potential meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.

This would be Sullivan’s first trip to China as the White House national security adviser. The planned meetings would be the latest in a series of high-level diplomatic moves aimed at stabilizing U.S.-China relations.

The talks, described as broad and strategic, would come after China suspended discussions with the U.S. on nuclear safety and security. China said in July it had halted nascent arms-control talks with Washington.

“The U.S. would like to deepen discussions on strategic stability, but the Chinese are reluctant. They prefer to discuss an agreement on the no first use of nuclear weapons, but the United States is not prepared to adopt such a doctrine,” former CIA China analyst Dennis Wilder, now a Georgetown University professor, told VOA.

“As a result, there’s been a bit of an impasse, with little progress made in the few working group meetings that have occurred,” he said.

…