The International Atomic Energy Agency said on August 12 that its representatives inspected a damaged cooling tower at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Ukraine. But the question remains: Who did the damage? Mariia Prus has the story.
Atomic agency unable to name cause of fire at Ukraine nuclear plant
