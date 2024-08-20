Xolo Maridueña is currently starring in the sixth and final season of the hit karate series “Cobra Kai,” which premiered on Netflix in July. But he also made waves last year when he was cast as the first Latino superhero lead in “Blue Beetle.” The actor spoke with Veronica Villafañe about the impact of these roles in his career and the need for Latino representation in Hollywood.
From ‘Cobra Kai’ to ‘Blue Beetle’: Actor Xolo Maridueña’s journey to first Latino superhero
