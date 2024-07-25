As Benjamin Netanyahu addressed both houses of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, thousands of people protested outside the Capitol, denouncing the Israeli prime minister for Israel’s war against Hamas. Robin Guess reports from Washington.
Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters converge on US Capitol
