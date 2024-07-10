EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station + 220W Solar Panel. 4kWh Capacity, 4kW Output

Crafted with automotive-grade LFP cells, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 features the industry’s first IP65-rated battery pack, resisting impacts, water, dust, and fire. With 4000 cycles to 80%, enjoy 11 years* of daily power. Dependable in any weather, ensuring peace of mind. *Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with charging and discharging at 0.5C rate under 77°F conditions.

X-Guard BMS monitors 44 safety indicators 24/7, app-managed for smart, secure energy.

CTC design, UL-certified 5VA fireproof shell fortify DELTA Pro 3, setting new standards for resilience.

5-year warranty, streamlined support for swift solutions, minimal downtime. Quality redefined.

Specs:

Capacity: 4096Wh 4000W,6000W(X-Boost);

Supports up to two DELTA Pro 3 Smart Extra Batteries / DELTA Pro Smart Extra Batteries;

AC Output: 7 outlets, 4000W Max. (Surge 8000W);

Max Device(s): Power Supported by X-Boost 6000W;

USB-A Fast Charge, USB-A2, 5V 2.4A 9V 2A 12V 1.5A 18W Max;

USB-C Output, USB-C2, 5/9/12/15/20V 5A 100W Max;

12V DC Output: 12.6V/30A 378W Total, DC5521 * 1, 5A Max., Anderson Port * 1, 30A Max;

AC Charging Input: 100-240V~15A，50/60HZ, 120V 1800W Max., 240V 3600W Max;

Solar Charging Input: 2600W, 2 ports: HPV:30-150V/15A, 1600W Max., LPV:11-60V/20A, 1000W Max;

Car Charging Input: 12V 8A Max., 48V 20A Max;

Battery Chemistry: LFP;

Cycle Life: 4000 cycles to 80% capacity;

Connection: WiFi 2.4GHz/Bluetooth/CAN;

Net Weight: 51.5kg (113.54 lb);

Dimension: 693mm341mm410mm.

our email: buy@sellines.com

our skype: isgnet