EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station + 220W Solar Panel. 4kWh Capacity, 4kW Output
Crafted with automotive-grade LFP cells, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 features the industry’s first IP65-rated battery pack, resisting impacts, water, dust, and fire. With 4000 cycles to 80%, enjoy 11 years* of daily power. Dependable in any weather, ensuring peace of mind. *Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with charging and discharging at 0.5C rate under 77°F conditions.
X-Guard BMS monitors 44 safety indicators 24/7, app-managed for smart, secure energy.
CTC design, UL-certified 5VA fireproof shell fortify DELTA Pro 3, setting new standards for resilience.
5-year warranty, streamlined support for swift solutions, minimal downtime. Quality redefined.
Specs:
Capacity: 4096Wh 4000W,6000W(X-Boost);
Supports up to two DELTA Pro 3 Smart Extra Batteries / DELTA Pro Smart Extra Batteries;
AC Output: 7 outlets, 4000W Max. (Surge 8000W);
Max Device(s): Power Supported by X-Boost 6000W;
USB-A Fast Charge, USB-A2, 5V 2.4A 9V 2A 12V 1.5A 18W Max;
USB-C Output, USB-C2, 5/9/12/15/20V 5A 100W Max;
12V DC Output: 12.6V/30A 378W Total, DC5521 * 1, 5A Max., Anderson Port * 1, 30A Max;
AC Charging Input: 100-240V~15A，50/60HZ, 120V 1800W Max., 240V 3600W Max;
Solar Charging Input: 2600W, 2 ports: HPV:30-150V/15A, 1600W Max., LPV:11-60V/20A, 1000W Max;
Car Charging Input: 12V 8A Max., 48V 20A Max;
Battery Chemistry: LFP;
Cycle Life: 4000 cycles to 80% capacity;
Connection: WiFi 2.4GHz/Bluetooth/CAN;
Net Weight: 51.5kg (113.54 lb);
Dimension: 693mm341mm410mm.
