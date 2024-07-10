EcoFlow DELTA Pro Portable Power Station

Introducing the world’s first portable home battery with an expandable ecosystem for home backup, outdoor recreations, professional production, smart energy management, lower energy bills, and more. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is the next leap in portable power technology, offering you power security and independence, wherever you are.

Power for any situation. From tailgate power to extreme blackouts that last for days on end, DELTA Pro delivers up to 25kWh of capacity. With that, you’re covered for any situation. That’s the industry gold standard.

All the AC output you’ll need. A single DELTA Pro unit packs a 3600W AC output, which can be expanded up to 4500W with X-Boost technology. Power 99.99% heavy-duty devices at home, outdoors, or at work. You can even pair two units together to achieve 7200W.

The world’s fastest charging portable power station. MultiCharge delivers record-breaking speeds at 6500W. To reach 6500W, you can opt for these charging methods.

Industry’s First Drive & Charge Portable Power Solution. Never run out of power on your road trips with the EcoFlow 800W Alternator Charger. Utilize the excess energy generated by your vehicle to turn every minute on the road into a free battery recharge.

A battery that lasts for years on end. DELTA Pro sports a brand-new LFP battery with 6500 cycles, which means you can use DELTA Pro for years and years before your unit reaches 50% of the original capacity. EcoFlow’s battery management system provides real-time analysis and regulation of voltage, current, and temperature. This unique protection mechanism makes DELTA Pro an incredibly safe and efficient home battery.

Plug and play home backup power. Simple, sustainable, and affordable whole-home backup power solutions with an output power of up to 7200W and a whopping 21.6kWh capacity for security and comfort. Easily chain together two DELTA Pros using the Double Voltage Hub and plug in to your breaker panel via a transfer switch. The solution provides a convenient home battery system without rewiring or running dangerous extension cables through your home.

A clean energy alternative. Replace noisy, smoky generators with a silent, fume-free, portable home battery. Unlike generators, batteries are ideal for both outdoor and indoor use, running all your essentials during a blackout. And, with the help of solar energy, recharge during an extended outage.

our email: buy@sellines.com

our skype: isgnet