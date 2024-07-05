Britain has a new government. Keir Starmer’s center-left Labour Party won a landslide victory in Thursday’s election with a 412-seat majority in Parliament. How might Britain’s role in the world change under Prime Minister Starmer? Henry Ridgwell has more from London.
How will Britain’s global role change with new government?
