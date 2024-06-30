The United States continues pushing for an Israel-Hamas peace plan involving regional intermediaries Egypt and Qatar. Meanwhile, both Israel and Hamas say there’s been no progress as fighting in Gaza intensifies. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
US continues push for stalled Israel-Hamas peace plan
