Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit North Korea – the latest sign of deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. The visit could involve more than just handshakes, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea
…
Putin to visit North Korea, closer defense ties in sight
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit North Korea – the latest sign of deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. The visit could involve more than just handshakes, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea