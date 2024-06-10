Since the start of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has carried out a campaign of repression against local and foreign journalists including via intimidation, threats, expulsions and arrests. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina.
…
Russia ups pressure on foreign journalists
Since the start of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has carried out a campaign of repression against local and foreign journalists including via intimidation, threats, expulsions and arrests. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina.