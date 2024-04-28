Thousands rally in Madrid to urge Spanish PM not to resign

madrid — Thousands of supporters and members of Spain’s Socialist party rallied outside the party’s national headquarters in Madrid on Saturday to show support for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and urge him not to step down.

Sanchez stunned Spain when he announced Wednesday that he was canceling his itinerary while he considers whether to resign after what he described as a “smear campaign” against his wife. He said he would reveal his plans Monday.

Sanchez’s shocking announcement came hours after a Spanish judge opened a preliminary investigation into allegation of corruption made against Sanchez’s wife by a group aligned with right-wing interests. The Spanish leader said the allegations were “spurious” and that they formed the worst attack in what he described as an orchestrated campaign to discredit him by targeting his family. The Madrid regional prosecutor’s office recommended the allegations be thrown out.

The crowd packing the downtown street of Madrid on Saturday shouted, “You are not alone!” and waved party flags. Socialist leaders and the leaders of other left-wing parties have urged Sanchez not to resign. Prime minister since 2018, Sanchez has more than three years left of his term.

The right-of-center opposition Popular Party, however, said Sanchez’s behavior was a desperate attempt to draw attention away from his wife and win support in upcoming regional and European elections.

